CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 5560 6th Street S.W at the Inn Circle transitional housing facility for homeless families. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said when two officers arrived, they encountered a man on the scene and tried to detain him. During the attempt, he brandished a weapon, and officers shot him.

The man died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The DPS said the man’s autopsy would be performed by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Center.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The names of the officers are not being released until they can complete interviews with the DCI. They have been placed on paid administrative leave as is policy when an officer-involved shooting occurs.