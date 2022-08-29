HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County.

It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP.

A Volvo station wagon was traveling eastbound on D65 when it failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 65.

The crash report said one person died at the scene of the incident and one person was transported to a hospital in Iowa Falls. No names have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the incident.