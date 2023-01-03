COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was found dead after an explosion in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responded around noon about an explosion in the 700 block of North 35th Street in Council Bluffs, according to a post on their Facebook page. Officials arrived at the scene and found a dead body.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department along with Black Hills Energy secured the area.

As of 1:30 p.m., the scene of the incident and surrounding areas were declared safe with vehicle and pedestrian traffic being closed in that area. Residents that want to get the apartments located north of the scene will have to be made from 34th Street according to the CBPD.

The identity of the person who died has not been revealed and CBPD is leading the investigation into the cause of the incident.