1 person dies, 3 hurt in weekend Iowa rollover crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died and three others were injured in a weekend rollover crash near Des Moines.

The State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on an eastbound ramp connecting Interstate 235 to Interstate 80 in Polk County.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado lost control of the truck on the onramp before it went into a ditch and rolled onto its roof.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla says 20-year-old Taylor Dean Babcock died at the scene. He was a passenger in the truck.

The driver and two other passengers were hurt in the crash. One person had serious injuries while the other two suffered only minor injuries.

