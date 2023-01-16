WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Police said a man shot a woman in the head before fatally shooting himself at a home in West Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 3:53 pm at a townhome in the 9000 block of Copper Drive.

Police found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside the home. The woman was taken to a local hospital with what are described as ‘serious injuries’.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.