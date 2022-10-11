DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.

A passenger in the car, 75-year-old Larry Adams, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, 43-year-old Adam Choruzek, was transported to MercyOne in Des Moines by air ambulance. Another passenger, 48-year-old Kathy O’Brien, was life-flighted to Methodist in Des Moines first and then on to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Choruzek and O’Brien are from Grand Junction. Their current conditions are not known.

No injuries were reported for the semi-truck driver, 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.