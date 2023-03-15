DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Check your Mega Millions tickets! One ticket bought at a Des Moines convenience store is worth a $1 million prize.

The Iowa Lottery announced Wednesday morning the prize-winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip at 3941 SE 14th Street. It came within one number of winning the $299 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched the first five numbers of the drawing but missed the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were: 1-7-23-38-55 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier number was 3.

No one matched all the numbers and the jackpot for Friday’s drawing is estimated to be $254 million.

The $1 million prize will have to be claimed at the Iowa Lottery’s office in Clive.