CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man has won a large lottery prize for what he called a lucky mistake.

Josh Buster, 40, of West Burlington, Iowa, won $1 million from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Iowa Lottery said in a release. He claimed his prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Buster said he had asked for five plays on a ticket, but the convenience store clerk accidentally only printed out one play. The clerk then asked if Burster wanted the other four plays on a different ticket. He thought putting all the plays on one ticket could have changed the numbers.

“I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake,” Buster said.

Buster works as a prep chef at a Burlington restaurant and realized his win Saturday morning.

“I got up to go to work early in the morning. I opened up the lottery app and scanned my tickets,” he recalled. “I always keep my tickets in the console of my car. And I scanned it in the car and freaked out and ran back inside.”

Buster said he believe what he was seeing.

“I don’t usually have good luck, so I thought it was a mistake and there was going to be an error,” he said. “So I Googled the lottery numbers to make sure I had the right ones, and I did! And then the rest of the day, I’m just waiting to wake up from a dream.”

Buster bought the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart in West Burlington. The winning play matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball, which could have netted him a share of the $20 million jackpot.

After federal and state withholdings are removed, buster will walk away with net winnings of $710,000.

Buster said he likely will use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house, then will put the rest away for retirement.

“It will take away a lot of my stress in my life — no more of the financial worries,” he said.

MK Mini Mart will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.