TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – One person died in a house explosion in Tama County Monday morning.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office said multiple calls came in about a possible house explosion near 1117 W Avenue, in rural Buckingham, around 10:14 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the home had been destroyed by an apparent explosion. Debris from the home was scattered across fields and hanging from tree branches.

The body of one person was found near the home. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will examine and positively identify the body.

Witnesses say they heard the blast from five miles away.

Neighbor Randy Lowe said, “I sent my son around to survey the buildings and to shut the propane cylinders off. And while he was surveying behind the buildings, I surveyed out front and uh …trying to find my neighbor, couldn’t find him.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.