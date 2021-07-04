1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

Iowa News

by: , The Des Moines Register

Posted: / Updated:

SLATER, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured at an Independence Day parade in Iowa. Iowa State Police say a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after Saturday’s parade when pedestrians were in the road.

The Des Moines Register reports a 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people. Four people were dragged under the vehicle.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mary Nienow of Alberta Lea, Minnesota, was killed. A 67-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were also injured.

Each year, 5,000-6,000 people descend on the town of about 1,500 residents for its Fourth of July festivities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News