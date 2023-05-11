DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — One person died Wednesday and two people were injured in a head-on collision in southeast Iowa.

The accident happened in Drakesville on Ice Avenue, just south of Main Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Around 5:43 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound when the driver crossed onto the shoulder, overcorrected, and crossed the center line. The car struck a southbound Chevy Suburban head-on.

The ISP said the driver of the Honda Accord died at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.

Two people in the Chevy Suburban, 21-year-old Emma Beechy and 54-year-old James McKelvey of Bloomfield were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Their conditions have not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.