KNOXVILLE, Iowa (WHO) — A scary moment at a holiday celebration in Knoxville sent one person to the hospital Thursday night after horses pulling a carriage were spooked and they veered into a crowd.

It happened on the Knoxville Square, during the Living Windows Christmas celebration. The Knoxville police and fire departments responded to the square around 6:23 p.m. The square was blocked off to regular traffic, but carriage rides were a part of the event.

Police say a juvenile on a skateboard slammed the front wheels of the board down on the pavement, causing a loud noise — which startled the horses pulling the carriage. The horses then swerved into a group of people.

One person was transported to the hospital to be checked out for injuries caused by the incident. Officials have not released the extent of those injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call police at 641-828-0554.