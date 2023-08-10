DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person is dead after two vehicles collided Wednesday night near the Birdland Pool.

It happened around 10:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Holcomb Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When emergency crews arrived they found one person deceased.

Sgt. Parizek said the preliminary investigation found a Ford F-150 was heading eastbound on Holcomb Avenue and a Chevy Impala was traveling southbound on 2nd Avenue when the two collided in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old resident of Des Moines, died in the crash. His name has not yet been released by police.

The driver of the Impala, a 34-year-old Des Moines resident, was not injured.

DMPD is continuing its investigation into the crash and plans to release more information later.