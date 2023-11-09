HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person is dead and another is injured after a semi and a concrete truck collided near West Bend on Wednesday.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of 110th Street and Birch Avenue, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about five miles south of West Bend.

The ISP said a semi-truck traveling southbound on Birch Avenue failed to yield the right of way and collided with a concrete truck that was traveling eastbound on 110th Street. The driver of the concrete truck, 29-year-old Taylor Chance of Burt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, 27-year-old Shane Stanton of Philadelphia, Missouri, was transported by air ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals. The ISP has not released the extent of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.