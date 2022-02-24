CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash in Carroll County left resulted in the death of a woman from Coon Rapids.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a man was headed eastbound on Highway 141 Tuesday morning when the vehicle lost control due to ice, crossed the center line, and hit a westbound vehicle on the driver’s side.

A woman involved in the crash sustained fatal injuries. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by an ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation. The investigation is being assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County EMS, and Dedham Fire.