Iowa moms organize ‘Safe at School Sit In’ at the State Capitol for this week

DES MOINES, Iowa – With COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers increasing, many parents have apprehension ahead of the upcoming school year when it comes to the pandemic.

“I think I share a lot of the same feelings that other moms share,” Michelle Breitwisch, of Cedar Rapids, said, “and that’s being terrified, probably really angry too, and desperate.”

Breitwisch is one of five moms across Iowa who are planning a peaceful sit-in at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 11. They’re calling it the Safe at School Sit In.

Their goal is to call on Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa lawmakers to put in place safety measures that protect kids in school, and end the prohibition on mask mandates. The group also wants to inform and raise awareness about what’s happening with the pandemic.

“Kids can really get sick from this,” Breitwisch said. “We’re going to have a scientist speak and she’s an expert in public health, so really we want multi-layer mitigation in our school systems and in our daycares.”

The event is happening at the Iowa State Capitol West Terrace. It starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until noon. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, click here.