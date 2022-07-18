MARION COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — An Iowa man was killed in a crash over the weekend after his tractor was rear-ended.

The crash happened around 2:15 pm on Saturday on Highway 218, south of Otley.

According to an online crash report, 71-year-old Harold Gorter of Otley was westbound on Highway 218 when his 1974 Ford 7000 tractor was hit from behind by a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41-year old Chad Birkenholtz. Gorter was thrown from the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.