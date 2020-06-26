Iowa man sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug, gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Lakota, Iowa, methamphetamine dealer was sentenced on June 25 to 14 years in prison.

Christopher Paul Hanson, 30, received the prison term after a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute around 1,500 grams of pure methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

According to a press release, in a plea agreement, Hanson admitted to distributing at least 1,500 grams of meth in and around North Central Iowa.

The press release continued to say that in September of 2018, a vehicle was stopped, and inside the vehicle was around 10 pounds of meth. Some of it was packaged for Handson to re-distribute.

On September 26, 2018, Hanson’s residence was searched. Officials seized drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, marijuana, methamphetamine, guns, and ammunition.

Hanson was sentenced in Sioux City. He was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment. He must serve a five-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.