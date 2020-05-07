Closings
Iowa man received 15 years prison for felony charges

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man formerly of Sioux City was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Gary Austin Dailey, 29, was sentenced to an indeterminate term in prison not to exceed 15 years.

Daily was sentenced for one count of possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, and one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense, both felonies.

Dailey received the sentence on April 23 in the Plymouth County District Court.

He remanded into the custody of the Plymouth County Sheriff for transport to prison.

