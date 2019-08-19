Iowa man killed in northeast Nebraska highway collision

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man died after his vehicle collided with another on a northeast Nebraska highway.

The collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, on Nebraska Highway 9 about 1.5 miles north of West Point. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jose Barrios, of Dennison, Iowa, was killed when his vehicle ran into an oncoming vehicle driven by 28-year-old Michael Jensen, of West Point. Jensen was taken to a West Point hospital.

The collision is being investigated.

