POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Bondurant man was killed on Friday evening when he pulled into the path of an oncoming truck while trying to pass another vehicle just east of Ankeny, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Zackery Brown was eastbound on NE 78th Avenue around 4:15 p.m. when he pulled into the path of a westbound Chevy Silverado. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and two child passengers were taken from the scene by ambulance. The driver was in critical condition at last report while the two children were in stable condition. Their names haven’t been released.

The accident remains under investigation.