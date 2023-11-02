DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Polk County jury has found Keith Eric Jones guilty on all charges for his role in the crash last December that killed a four-year-old boy on Fleur Drive. He’ll be sentenced next month.

Jones and Robert Miller III were allegedly racing down Fleur Drive after drinking at a south-side bar when Miller lost control of his vehicle and crashed into northbound traffic on December 13, 2022. Miller’s vehicle struck an oncoming car and killed four-year-old Marcos Faguada who was a backseat passenger.

Police say the men reached speeds topping 100 miles per hour on Fleur Drive and the road was wet from heavy rain earlier in the evening.

Miller was found guilty of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in August. Jones left the scene of the crash but was arrested days later.

Jones was found guilty on all counts he faced, including charges of vehicular homicide by drag racing, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and two counts each of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Jones will be sentenced on December 12, one day before the one-year anniversary of the crash.