Iowa man faces maximum of life in prison after distributing fatal fentanyl mixture

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dubuque man pleaded guilty to selling a fatal mixture of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

Carl Ravon, Watkins, 29, of Dubuque, has been convicted of one count of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

In a plea agreement, Watkins admitted to a woman calling and texting him in August 2019 looking for heroin. Watkins said he met with the woman and her boyfriend in the area of the 700 block of Wilson Avenue in Dubuque. During the meeting, Watkins entered the woman’s vehicle and sold her was supposedly heroin.

The woman took Watkin’s mixture home, assuming it was heroin, and took it later that night, and lost consciousness. The woman’s boyfriend found her hours later, unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency responders were called to the residence but were unable to revive her. They pronounced her dead at the residence.

An autopsy of the woman determined that her death was caused by a mixed drug toxicity, specifically fentanyl and an analog of fentanyl called acetyl fentanyl.

During a search of the woman’s bedroom, officers found a white chunky substance that tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

Watkins also admitted that the day following the woman’s death, the Dubuque Drug Task Force set up a controlled meeting with Watkins to attempt to purchase $80 of purported heroin from him.

When Watkins arrived at the area of the 700 block of Wilson Avenue in Dubuque, officers placed him under arrest. During Watkin’s arrest, he allegedly dropped a baggie containing about a quarter gram of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

Watkins remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending his sentence.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence.

