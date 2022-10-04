POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A Grinnell man was killed in a collision between a semi-truck and a tractor in Poweshiek County Monday night.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. south of Brooklyn and I-80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The semi and tractor were both driving north on V-18 when the semi hit the back of a grain wagon being pulled by the tractor.

Investigators say the semi came to rest on its side in the ditch. The driver, 68-year-old Garland Roth of Grinnell, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn, was transported by a private party to the Grinnell Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.