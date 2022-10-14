JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Bellevue man was charged Thursday with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife on Saturday.

Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, was arrested on Sunday on warrants for violating a protection order.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels located in the 31000 block of Highway 52. When officers arrived they discovered Angela Prichard, 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to court records, a Final Protective Order with Angela being the protected party against Christopher was issued on October 7, the day before Angela was murdered.

On September 1, a temporary No Contact Order was issued against Christopher. According to court records, Christopher violated that order on September 13 when he sent a text message to Angela that said “when I [Christopher] woke up this morning I was hoping this was a bad dream. Happy anniversary.” Christopher was arrested by the Bellevue Police Department and was later sentenced on September 29 to seven days in jail, but he was released after serving one day.

During an execution of a search warrant at Christopher’s residence on Sunday officers found a 20-gauge shotgun and ammo that are believed to be connected to the shooting, court documents said.

According to court records, when officers interviewed Christopher, he stated that he was angry about the final no contact order and that’s why he confronted Angela at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels, which she owned and operated.

Christopher confessed that he knowingly violated the no contact order when he entered the kennels carrying a 20-gauge shotgun to confront Angela, according to an affidavit. He further admitted that he shot Angela with the shotgun and left the scene.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on October 20. If convicted of First Degree Murder Christopher faces a lifetime imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Christopher is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a one million dollar bond.