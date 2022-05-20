SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Iowa man set a new record for South Dakota’s largest flathead catfish.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says Ethan Evink, of Hospers, Iowa, caught the monster fish on the Missouri River in Union County.

Ethan Evink holds a record catfish caught on the Missouri River. Photo from the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The fish weighed 67 pounds and 8 ounces, had a length of 51.5 inches and girth of 32.5 inches.

The GFP says Evink caught the fish at 5 a.m. using cutbait.

Anyone who catches a fish they think would be considered as a state record needs to have the fish weighed on a certified scale — most grocery stores and meat lockers have them.

You can view other state record fish on the GFP’s database website.

There’s also a state record fish application that needs to be filled out and signed by owners of the certified scale, witness information and other details. Two witnesses other than the angler must be present during the weighing process or one GFP or law enforcement employee must be present.