Iowa lawmakers introduce a bill that could limit what a person could collect in a medical malpractice lawsuit

INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Jean Hubers is a dementia patient whose condition now requires around the clock care.

Jean’s daughter, Jodi Sear says, “She needs to get up and be bathed and be brought to the table to eat.”

But during the time spent in a previous nursing home, Jean’s daughter Jodi says her mom was barely even being moved from her bed.

Sear says, “The nurse aides never walked her even though she could walk.”

After months of laying in bed, Jean developed severe pressure soars on various parts of her body which would ultimately take away her ability to walk ever again.

Sear says, “The doctor scheduled surgery to clear it out but 5 minutes in one of the nurses came out saying we can’t say the foot we need to amputate.”

The soar on her foot was too far gone and Jean lost her left leg. The family had the state investigate the nursing home, which only further confirmed their fears.

Sear says, “When they came in to do their investigation we were informed that my mom had been given the wrong medication for 6 months as well.”

The family is now sewing the nursing home for neglect, but fear lawmakers don’t understand what they’re going through.

Sear says, “You can’t really put any monetary amount on any person’s life.”

The families Attorney, Pressley Henningsen says, “It’s not humane, it’s not constitutional and I don’t think it stands for what Iowa stands for.”

There’s no guarantee Jean will win her case, but even so, the family and their lawyer say putting a cap on medical malpractice doesn’t give families back what they have lost.

Henningsen says, “The reality is no one wants to be involved in a lawsuit but they at least want the ability to seek accountability and responsibility and that’s being truncated by this law.”

Sear says, “I still had those questions had she ben in a good nursing home could she have gone home? Would she have even lost her leg? Now that ability for her to go home has been taken away.”