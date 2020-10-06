Iowa hospital to demolish part of building damaged in storm

Work continues on tree and debris removal, some fallen on houses and other structures, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The derecho that caused massive damage in Iowa this past week could offer lessons for forecasters and the public. The unusual storm packed the power of a category 3 hurricane but lacked the days of warning a typical hurricane offers. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids hospital plans tear down part of a building that sustained significant damage in a derecho that tore through the community in August.

The Des Moines Register reports that Resource Center at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital sustained $400,000 worth of damage in the storm. Demolition is expected to begin Oct. 26.

Two of the three wings of the Resource Center will be demolished entirely.

The top four floors of the third wing will be demolished as well, but the wing’s lower level classrooms, auditorium and tunnel system to the main hospital will remain intact.