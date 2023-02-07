SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 56, Cherokee – 28

Kingsley-Pierson – 48, West Monona – 45

Boyer Valley – 63, Ar-We-Va – 52

MVAOCOU – 75, IKM-Manning – 41

Kuemper Catholic – 56, Sioux City North – 50

Ridge View – 44, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 31

Hinton – 69, River Valley – 35

Rock Valley – 58, MOC-Floyd Valley – 41

Central Lyon – 57, Sioux Center – 55

Pocahontas Area – 59, Spirit Lake – 55

Unity Christian – 64, Spencer – 52

IOWA BOYS SCORES

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 70, Cherokee – 32

Sioux City West – 81, Storm Lake – 45

Unity Christian – 72, Spencer – 61

Kingsley-Pierson – 54, West Monona – 36

Hinton – 78, River Valley – 41

GTRA – 79, MMCRU – 50

Remsen St. Mary’s – 72, Woodbury Central – 34

Ridge View – 61, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 22

Central Lyon – 76, Sioux Center – 62

NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES

Bloomfield 44, Osmond-Randolph 40
Omaha Nation 74, Whiting, IA 31
Ponca 47, Wynot 32
Wausa 50, Tri County Northeast 24

NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES

Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph 63
Wynot 64, Wakefield 49