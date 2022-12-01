SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from December 1st, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alta-Aurelia 57, Ridge View 51
Bishop Heelan 78, Treynor 60
G-T/R-A 65, West Bend-Mallard 43
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Lawton-Bronson 45
IKM-Manning 66, Panorama 56
Denison-Schleswig 68, Storm Lake 40
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Woodbury Central 18
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Western Christian 61, West Sioux 44
Cherokee Washington 73, Gehlen Catholic 60
Kingsley-Pierson 47, Lawton-Bronson 45
Spirit Lake 56, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Central Lyon 60, Okoboji 42
Unity Christian 56, LeMars 55