Iowa Governor seeks carbon dioxide solutions

by: KCAU Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s Iowa’s agricultural economy that makes our state a good place to invest in carbon sequestration.  

Reynolds signed an executive order this week launching a task force to look at ways to sequester carbon dioxide emissions. That is the process of capturing carbon dioxide from the air and storing it in another form. 

 In a statement, Reynolds says the supply chain, along with renewable fuel puts Iowa in a strong position to benefit from a carbon free economy. 

Reynolds will chair the task force and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig will serve as vice chair. 

