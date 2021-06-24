Iowa Governor seeks carbon dioxide solutions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s Iowa’s agricultural economy that makes our state a good place to invest in carbon sequestration.

Reynolds signed an executive order this week launching a task force to look at ways to sequester carbon dioxide emissions. That is the process of capturing carbon dioxide from the air and storing it in another form.

In a statement, Reynolds says the supply chain, along with renewable fuel puts Iowa in a strong position to benefit from a carbon free economy.

Reynolds will chair the task force and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig will serve as vice chair.