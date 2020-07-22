Iowa governor orders reduced testing at Dubuque site

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has ordered a sharp reduction in coronavirus testing at a site in Dubuque, where infections have been rising.
The Test Iowa site in Dubuque will be allowed to offer only 100 tests per day, starting Tuesday. The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reported the site had been testing between 400 and 550 people per day.
The site will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said the tests were limited to ensure consistency and high quality performance at all Test Iowa sites.
Dubuque County has seen daily coronavirus cases more than quadruple since June.