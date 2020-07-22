Iowa governor orders reduced testing at Dubuque site

FILE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, in a Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo in Urbandale, Iowa. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says the Test Iowa program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation of actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has ordered a sharp reduction in coronavirus testing at a site in Dubuque, where infections have been rising.

The Test Iowa site in Dubuque will be allowed to offer only 100 tests per day, starting Tuesday. The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reported the site had been testing between 400 and 550 people per day.

The site will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said the tests were limited to ensure consistency and high quality performance at all Test Iowa sites.

Dubuque County has seen daily coronavirus cases more than quadruple since June.