Iowa Finance Authority awards $2.7M for construction of supportive housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors awarded $2.7 million to Central Iowa Shelter and Services to build supportive housing for the homeless, according to a press release. They plan to construct 24 studio apartments for homeless clients ready to transition into independent living.

The project is funded by the National Housing Trust Fund program. It is an affordable housing production program aimed at increasing and preserving affordable housing for extremely low-income households. Those are defined as households earning no more than 30 percent of the area median income.

Those living in the new apartments will have access to case management, behavioral health specialists, dental, healthcare and substance abuse services, life skills support, job training programs, emergency food pantry, clothing closet and three meals per day served at the existing shelter.

The IFA says construction will begin later this year. The new housing facility will be built near the current Central Iowa Shelter and Services location on Mulberry Street in Des Moines.