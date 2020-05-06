Iowa felon sentenced for illegally possessing firearm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Moorland, Iowa, man was sentenced to more than six years on in federal prison on Wednesday for illegally possessing firearms on multiple occasions.

Tanner Lowe, 28, of Moorland, received his prison term after pleading guilty on December 10, 2019, to possessing a firearm by a felon.

According to a recent press release, in September 2018, Lowe was previously convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the Iowa District Court for Webster County, prohibiting Lowe from legally possessing a firearm.

Evidence at Lowe’s guilty plea hearings showed that on December 12, 2018, law enforcement officers found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun during a search warrant, which was later determined to be stolen.

During a separate incident on July 31, 2017, Lowe threatened another individual with a shotgun during a dispute. Lowe was also a user of controlled substances at the time of the 2017 incident, which also prohibited him from possessing guns.

Law enforcement officers determined the shotgun had an obliterated serial number.

Lowe was sentenced to 77 months’ imprisonment in the United States District Court in Sioux City. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lowe is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.