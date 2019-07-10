Iowa farmers hopeful for crop growth as summer progresses

PAULLINA, Iowa (KCAU) – Farmers all over Siouxland are dealing with crops being a little behind schedule after a very wet spring. That includes Iowa State University’s Northwest Research Field in O’Brien County.

More than 120 area farmers and agriculture students came together Wednesday and discussed issues many of their crops are currently facing. Many of those issues brought up were because of the late start to planting in spring.

“This planting season started out as a challenge right from the beginning,” said Craig Hoftyzer. He is a fourth-generation farmer from Boyden Iowa.

“Working the fields when they were way too wet, we were planting in conditions that were way too wet,” said Hoftyzer.

He said he was three weeks behind schedule getting in his corn and soybean crops this year.

“The later you plant corn, you take a yield hit just because there are not enough growing degree units and heat and time for that corn to reach maturity,” said Hoftyzer.

The late start is not his only worry this year, a new pest could also impact yields for these Siouxland farmers this fall.

“The new pest in soybeans, is Soybean Gall Midge and we are just trying to find out how many generations a year and how it’s over winter and try to get an idea on how to fight it,” said Terry Tuttle with the Iowa State Northwest Research Farm.

“Just wanting to be aware of what it is, how to identify it and what to do if you find you have it,” said Hoftyzer.

Hoftyzer and other area farmers are now looking through their own crops for those pests, weeds, and fungus. However, at this stage of the summer brings a lot of waiting for farmers.

“Just scouting it to see the results of the things you have done and then just waiting for it to maturity and finish out the rest of the growing season,” said Hoftyzer.

The Iowa State field day assessment has many area farmers hoping for a later start to winter to help make up for the late planting season. If the frost can hold off a few weeks this fall, area farmers crops have a better chance of reaching their full potential.