MERILL, Iowa (KCAU) – The trade war between the U.S. and China is causing a Siouxland Ethanol plant to shut down.

The Plymouth Energy Ethanol Plant located in Merill, Iowa, is suspending production until a trade deal can be reached.

The company’s board says they will still honor existing corn contracts.

The plant is one of 10 ethanol plants in the country that have shut down while a trade deal is on hold.