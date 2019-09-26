Iowa DNR investigates ‘significant’ manure spill near Hawarden

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources found a manure spill that released a “significant” amount of manure into a northwest Iowa creek.

They investigated the spill Wednesday after receiving a complaint of a spill northeast of Hawarden, according to a Thursday release.

The spill was traced to a broken manure application hose. They said that it had released an “unknown, but significant, amount of manure” that morning. The manure had reportedly flown into an underground tile line and then into an unnamed stream. The manure traveled “several miles” before entering Six Mile Creek, a tributary of the Big Sioux River.

Officials noted that they didn’t see any fish in the stream.

Pro Pumping of Mitchell, South Dakota was applying manure from the Van Voorst Dairy in Sioux Center when the hose broke. After discovering the break, the pumps were shut down.

The DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.