Iowa DNR finds body of missing Nebraska man

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Midwest Regional Dive Team has located the body of a Nebraska kayaker and hunter that went missing last Friday.

A press release from the Iowa DNR said the team recovered the body of 33-year-old Cody Bengford of Bellevue, Nebraska around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators believe Bengford left the boat ramp at the Nobles Lake on Friday afternoon to head out for a bow hunt.

Bengford’s body has since been moved to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.