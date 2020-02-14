Iowa Democrats hire lawyers to investigate caucus chaos

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, attendees hold letters that read “CAUCUS” during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Northwest Junior High, in Coralville, Iowa. Sorting through the wreckage isn’t just a humbling experience for the state’s Democrats _ it’s also a cautionary tale. The disaster has already reshaped how Nevada will run its caucuses 11 days from now and raised questions about whether caucuses, often criticized as quaint vestiges of another political time, can survive in the modern era. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (The Des Moines Register) — Iowa Democratic Party officials have agreed to hire two high-profile lawyers to investigate the factors leading to a meltdown in the state’s lead-off presidential caucuses and how the party responded.

The party’s State Central Committee voted Thursday night to spend up to $50,000 to retain Nick Klinefeldt, a former U.S. attorney, and Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general.

The Des Moines Register reports that officials hope the review will be completed within 45 days.

The party has been reeling since the night of the caucuses Feb. 3 when problems with a mobile app and other issues prevented it from immediately releasing results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.