Iowa Democrats hire lawyers to investigate caucus chaos

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, attendees hold letters that read “CAUCUS” during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Northwest Junior High, in Coralville, Iowa. Sorting through the wreckage isn’t just a humbling experience for the state’s Democrats _ it’s also a cautionary tale. The disaster has already reshaped how Nevada will run its caucuses 11 days from now and raised questions about whether caucuses, often criticized as quaint vestiges of another political time, can survive in the modern era. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (The Des Moines Register) — Iowa Democratic Party officials have agreed to hire two high-profile lawyers to investigate the factors leading to a meltdown in the state’s lead-off presidential caucuses and how the party responded.

The party’s State Central Committee voted Thursday night to spend up to $50,000 to retain Nick Klinefeldt, a former U.S. attorney, and Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general.

The Des Moines Register reports that officials hope the review will be completed within 45 days.

The party has been reeling since the night of the caucuses Feb. 3 when problems with a mobile app and other issues prevented it from immediately releasing results.