Iowa Democratic accept recanvas requests

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Democratic Party has now accepted requests from two presidential campaigns to do a limited recanvass of the Iowa Caucus results.

The campaigns of Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg asked for the partial recanvass after technical issues occurred with the app used to report the results.

Those issues caused a delay in results being released for nearly three days.

After all the precincts were reporting, only a tenth of a percent separated Buttigieg and Sanders’ support.

The recanvass is expected to begin Sunday and last two days.