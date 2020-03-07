Iowa delegates stay pledged to former 2020 candidates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the chaotic Iowa caucuses led to a partial recanvassing of 143 districts, Pete Buttigieg won Iowa by a razor thin margin over Bernie Sanders.

But after Buttigieg suspended his presidential run last week, questions arose about where those delegates will go.

“There will be a district, congressional district convention, a state convention, and at a certain point, the candidates that they’re pledged to will probably give them instructions that [they] want [then] to support another candidate,” WITCC Government Relations Coordinator Steve Warnstadt said.

Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger with the Woodbury County Democrats says delegates headed to the County convention on Saturday, March 21 will need to remain pledged to their candidates regardless.

“The delegates are in place, they’re not going to move. If they’re non-viable at the state level, then those people that would be a delegate could move, but essentially the delegates are set in place,” Dumkrieger said.

Warnstadt says the reason why delegates remain with former candidates came about during the last election cycle.

“The key thing was there was a rule change that took place after the 2016 race where delegates that were elected to support someone were supposed to stay with that person,” Warnstadt said.

So what does that mean for Joe Biden, who won just six Iowa delegates?

“At this point, even though former candidates are now endorsing Joe Biden, that doesn’t mean that the delegates automatically go to that individual,” Warnstadt said. “Reality will set in, and they will transport their support to one of the remaining candidates, just not yet.”

With Biden at 664 delegates and Sanders at 573 nationally, Warnstadt says it could take months before we know where those delegates will go.

“It’s super important for delegates to come, even if their candidate has dropped out, or has endorsed someone else,” Dumkrieger said. “They’re still eligible to shape the party, and move forward, and become leadership.”