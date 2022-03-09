DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A husband and wife are facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly abusing a female family member under the age of 18.

The charges stem from an investigation that began back in February after a family member told DHS about the alleged abuse, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The couple, 46-year-old Shane Butler and 32-year-old Ashley Butler, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Both face six charges of third-degree sex abuse, six charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, one charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and one charge of human trafficking. In addition, Ashley Butler faces one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor-promote film, and one count of incest.

Police say the human trafficking charges were a result of money and gifts given to the victim as an enticement.

The investigation revealed the alleged abuse began in June of 2021.