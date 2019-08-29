Iowa county residents sound off on wind turbines at supervisors meeting

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCAU) — Citizens in Madison County are taking issue with proposed wind turbines that MidAmerican Energy says should be allowed to be constructed closer to homes.

The Madison County Board of Health passed a resolution saying wind turbines shouldn’t be any closer than 1.5 miles away from someone’s residence.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, many on both sides of the issues came to voice their thoughts.

“The only proven, conclusive evidence of wind turbines being a health risk is that they are subjective, visual stressers,” said supporter Trevor Johnson.

“They have been here, they’ve been forgotten to be tested and the problem is that they are getting bigger and more powerful,” said cardiologist W. Ben Johnson. “We do not have even baseline biophysical information about what the affects are.”

Further action will be discussed on September 10.