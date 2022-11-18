MASON CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Supporters in the community have rallied around the family who lost four children in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

John, 12, Odin, 10, Drako, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, passed away in the fire. Their father John, 55, and sibling Ravan, 11, survived and are being treated for burn wounds.

Throughout the day Wednesday community members created a memorial in front of the home with candles and teddy bears dedicated to the four who lost their lives.

The Mcluer kids were students in the Mason City Community School District. On Thursday afternoon the district held a press conference about the tragedy.

“Students came to school and learned a classmate was gone, teachers came to school and learned a student was gone. There’s a deep sense of sadness in our building right now,” Superintendent Pat Hamilton said.

The district said at the press conference that counseling services will be made available to students and staff who may need them.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the family to help with funeral costs. Over 10,000 dollars has been raised.