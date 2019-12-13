Iowa community divided over Nativity scene on courthouse lawn

This Dec. 10, 2019, photo shows a relocated nativity scene in Centerville, Iowa. Many residents of the small southern Iowa city have been angered by a decision to move a nativity scene from the courthouse lawn to outside a nearby church. They are demanding officials return the display to the lawn, but a national atheist group says if the nativity is moved back they will demand equal access for atheists, Satanists, wiccans and other faiths. (Kyle Ocker/The Daily Iowegian via AP)

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) – An atheist leader says his organization will fight to add displays of its own if a Nativity scene is returned to a courthouse lawn in southern Iowa.

The Daily Iowegian reports that the Nativity scene was moved Monday from the Appanoose County Courthouse lawn in Centerville. Some residents had complained that a religious display should not be placed on government property.

Justin Scott is state director for the American Atheists organization. He says the group will demand equal access if officials return the scene to the courthouse.

The Centerville City Council is scheduled to discuss the issue Monday.