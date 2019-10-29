Iowa college conducts national survey

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa college has released the results from a national survey they conducted.

The poll was a partnership between Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa and the pollster J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Company. They surveyed 1,003 people over the age of 18 and will a margin of error of 3.1%. Of those surveyed, 806 were likely voters with a margin of error of 3.5%

The Grinnell College National Poll (Grinnell-Selzer) asked multiple questions ranging from views on President Donald Trump, immigration, and justice reform.

They found that half of the respondents have become “more unfavorable” of President Donald Trump since he took office. Compared to their November 2018 poll, his approval rating fell three points to 40%. Additionally, the poll found that if the 2020 election were to be held this week, only 38% of voters said they would vote to reelect Trump while 47% said they would vote for someone else.

While those surveyed may not agree with the president’s job in office, 50% approve of what he has done regarding the economy.

Associate professor of political science at Grinnell College and Grinnell College National Poll director Peter Hanson said that “presidents who govern during times of economic growth are likely to be re-elected. Over half of Americans believe the economy is doing well and that they are moving closer to their personal financial goals, but just 38% think President Trump should be re-elected. The warning lights should be blinking red inside the Trump campaign. The president is heading into 2020 weighed down by troubles that are overshadowing the strong economy.”

The poll also found 66% disapprove Trump as a role model.

Regarding foreing interference, 81% said that it political candidates should not ask a foreign government with assistance in the election. The numbers incluAnn Selzer said that

Regarding Impeachment, 48% agreeed to opened an impeachment inquiry with 42% saying they disagreed. Also, 42% believed the president should be impeached. The question fell along party lines, with 83% of Democrats saying the president should be impeach whil 87% of Republican said he should not.

The poll also found that 89% of those surveyed were proud to be Americans. That is while 87% said they are “tired of the circus in politics.”

“The exhaustion of the daily news cycle may be testing people’s limits,” said Ann Selzer, the founder of Selzer & Company. “But it does not appear to dip into a fundamental sense of what this country is about.”

They also found 70% believed in “America First and 62% were afraid for the future.

Moving to immigration, 70% said that immigrant enrich American culture. That compares to the 12% that believe it threatens it. On top of that 61% said that immigrants had a postive effect on the U.S. economy compared to the 22 percent that felt immigrants had a negative effect. This question fell along party lines again as 44% of Republicans felt that immigrants had a positive effect.

Grinnell College National Poll–Immigration According to the Grinnell College National Poll, the majority of U.S. residents (70%) say immigrants mostly enrich U.S. culture. Eliza Willis, professor of political science, explains how regular interaction with immigrants greatly affects Americans' attitudes on the topic. Posted by Grinnell College on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

When asked about justice reform, 85% of respondents said that thwere were in favor of sending non-violent offenders to programs other than prison. Those programs included drug courts and home arrest.

The poll also found 76% were in favor of judges reviewing whether prisoners were rehabilitated before release. Meanwhil, only 55% were in opposed to lessening sentences for first-time violent offenders.

“This data points to optimism about changes in how we deal with non-violent offenders,” said Logan Lee, assistant professor of economics at Grinnell College. “Alternatives such as home arrest is something that’s way more feasible today than it’s ever been, and people recognize it as a legitimate option for non-violent offenders.”

Read the survey’s methodology below. You can also read it and past surveys Grinnell College did here.