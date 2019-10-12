Iowa casinos post big numbers in the first full month of sports betting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -

It's a big day in Iowa City as Carson King visits the Stead Family Children's Hospital to make a big donation.

More than three million dollars from donors across the world were given to the kids today. Kids like Camdyn Reisner who has spent a lot of time at the children's hospital

"But all we can really truly say to Carson is thank you for having a crazy idea. Thank you for wanting to get on game day and thank you for choosing the children's hospital for where you put your money," said Mandy Reisner, Camdyn's mother.

King's big jackpot of donations came after he appeared on ESPN's Game Day holding a sign asking for donations to his Venmo account to replenish his supply of Busch Light beer. Donations came flooding in. As the total grew King announced the money would instead be donated to the children's hospital.

King is asking that the money be used in clinical areas to help with technology and equipment while also easing financial pressures for families.