Iowa casinos post big numbers in the first full month of sports betting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
If the first full month of sports wagering in Iowa is any indication, Iowa casinos are going to score big with the new gambling option.
In September, the first full month sports bets were taken by Iowa casinos, almost 40 million dollars was bet.
Of that, more than half was wagered online through the state’s mobile betting app.
The numbers are generally more than what casino operators had projected but come just as the college and professional football seasons kicked off.
Of the Siouxland casinos, only Grand Falls in Larchwood offered sports betting all month and tallied more than $1.1 million dollars.
Sioux City’s Hard Rock casino started taking bets on September 22nd and still collected nearly $300,000 dollars in wagers.
Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg excepted it’s first wager this week and won’t report any numbers until next month. Iowa is the 11th state to make sports betting legal.