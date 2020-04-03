Iowa ballerina dances for grandparents

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – One ballerina who just wants to see her grandparents while she’s home from ballet school found just the way to do that while maintaining social distancing.

Lily Ungs just wanted to see her grandparents while she’s home from ballet school.

“Yeah, it’s hard not seeing people that you miss,” said Ungs. “He [my grandpa] was like ‘hey you should come dance during our social hour on Wednesday.’”

So Lily bridged the gap from the balcony to the blacktop.

“I’ve never danced in a parking lot, so this will be a first for me,” said Ungs.

All while Jon and Elaine Lindgren watched from their third-floor apartment.

“It was really surreal,” said Jon. “Because I always wondered would we see her dance again, because stadiums are closed and venues are closed. It’s her whole self and I was so glad she could come tonight and share it with everybody.”

While families are apart, dance defeats the distance.

“It’s just exciting that I can use what I have to help other people feel happy in this rough time,” said Lily.