Iowa authorities arrest 32-year-old man in fatal stabbing

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Bedford in southwest Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sixty-two-year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon, of Bedford, died.
Authorities said 32-year-old Christian Andrew May, of Bedord, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is being held in the Taylor County Jail.
