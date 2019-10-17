Iowa Secretary of Agriculture helps honor Sioux City’s first F-F-A officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Sioux City Wednesday night encouraging Iowa’s next generation of farmers.
His visit coincided with the Sioux City School District’s recognition of the district’s first F-F-A chapter. As part of the program, students received their official Future Farmers of America jacket. Secretary Naig handed them out.
As part of the F-F-A, the students will work to help ensure Iowa’s agricultural future.
“Well, I hope to get a lot of leadership experience, speaking experience and then hopefully I want to go into business. So in some way, I could go into Ag business in the future,” says Jonah Snieder, President of the Sioux City FFA Chapter.
The F-F-A program is offered to high school students through the Sioux City Career Academy.